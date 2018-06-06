Fire at Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence, probe ordered

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence is located in Ramnagar locality of Karnal, which is also his home district. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence is located in Ramnagar locality of Karnal, which is also his home district.

Furniture and several other articles were gutted in a fire that broke at the private residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal Wednesday morning. The preliminary cause of the fire was said to be a short-circuit in one of the rooms.

A large number of fire tenders and senior officers of the district administration rushed to the spot soon after the police control room received the information about the fire.

Further investigation was going on till the filing of the report. No loss of life was reported as the caretakers of the Khattar’s residence were not present inside at the time of the incident.

