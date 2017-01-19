Fire at garment factory in Noida

A fire broke out at a garment factory here on Thursday, trapping 50 workers inside, who were later rescued, fire officials said. The fire broke out at the garment factory in Sector 4 at A block here. Around 250 employees, mostly women, work at the factory. The fire was reported at the ground floor, where the goods suffered damages.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“Smoke engulfed the entire building following which the employees came out,” Chief Fire Officer Raja Ram Yadav said. The firemen rescued 50 employees, who were stuck on the roof of the building, through hydraulic platform. Two employees suffered burn injuries, he said.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze, the officer added.