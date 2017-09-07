Fire at Army’s ammunition depot in Bathinda

Fire broke out at the Army’s ammunition depot in Bathinda early Thursday. (Source: Google Maps) Fire broke out at the Army’s ammunition depot in Bathinda early Thursday. (Source: Google Maps)

A fire broke out at the Army’s ammunition depot in Bathinda early Thursday, officials said adding that there was no report of any casualty. “Fire broke out at the Army’s ammunition depot here at 5:10 am. It was contained by 6:30 am,” Bathinda Deputy Commissioner (DC) Diprava Lakra said.

There was no loss of life in the incident, he said adding that the assessment of the damage will be done by the Army. A short circuit was stated to be the reason behind the fire, Lakra said. Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naveen Singla said that as a precautionary measure, the movement of trains was stopped for some time. Train movement was restored later, he said.

Local residents saw smoke billowing out of the cantonment area in the morning when the fire broke out.

