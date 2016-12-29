Latest News
  • FIR was filed against me at Majithia’s behest: Cong MLA

Talking to mediapersons, Rana said the felling of a Sikh turban was unfortunate but booking him under Section 295(a) is an attempt to tarnish his image as a leader as well as a Sikh.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published:December 29, 2016 12:02 am
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Arun Jaitley, Criminal Defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal, Latest news, India news Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

A day after an FIR was filed against him, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Congress MLA from Kapurthala and vice-president of the party in Punjab, Wednesday said it was done at the behest of state’s Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

The case was registered against Rana and two others Tuesday on a complaint by Kulwinder Singh Babbal, a Congress ticket aspirant for Bholath seat in Kapurthala who alleged his turban was tossed around by Rana’s supporters.

Talking to mediapersons, Rana said the felling of a Sikh turban was unfortunate but booking him under Section 295(a) is an attempt to tarnish his image as a leader as well as a Sikh.

