Woman alleges rape in moving car

A woman has alleged that she was raped in a moving car by four youths who allegedly made her sit in their vehicle on the pretext of offering her a lift in outer Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on February 19 in Timarpur from where the four accused who belong to the woman’s native village allegedly offered her a lift, police said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The accused then took turns to rape her inside the car that moved around in outer Delhi, Rohini and north Delhi, they added.

After sexually assaulting her, they dumped her in a field in Hiranki village in an unconscious state, police said.

After she gained consciousness, she approached Alipur police station where a zero FIR was registered and the matter was forwarded to north district’s Timarpur police station, they added.

The woman is currently in hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Investigation has been taken up by Timarpur police station and cops are trying to piece together the sequence of events.

The victim has named the accused in the FIR and police is looking for them.