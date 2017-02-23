Court seeks case diary of sexual exploitation of minor girl

A court at Patna on Thursday sought the case diary in connection with an FIR registered against former state Congress Vice President Brajesh Pandey in a case of sexual exploitation of a minor girl. Hearing an application for anticipatory bail of Pandey and main accused Nikhil Priyadarshi, Judge of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Parvez Alam called for the case diary.

The matter would come up for hearing next on February 27.

Pandey and Nikhil Priyadarshi had filed separate applications in the court.

The same court rejected separate anticipatory bail applications of the father of Nikhil Priyadarshi, Krishna Bihari Prasad Sinha, who is a retired IAS officer of Jharkhand, his brother Manish Priyadarshi and a friend Sangeet Kumar Sharma, named in the FIR registered by the victim girl in SC/ST police station last month.

Pandey, Nikhil Priyadarshi and others are absconding in the case.

Pandey, Nikhil Priyadarshi and others have been made accused under POCSO Act on the basis of statement of the girl, who is daughter of a former state minister and a Congress leader.

The National Commission for Women has taken up the case.

Bihar CID has written to Union Home Ministry for issuance of a red corner notice against Nikhil Priyadarshi, who as per complaint of the girl had lured her in the name of marriage.