SVO arrests former PRO of an ex-Deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir

A former media officer of an ex-deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was arrested at Jammu on Monday by the vigilance department in an alleged disproportionate assets case. “The State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) arrested Kewal Sharma here for accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and not cooperating in the investigation,” an SVO spokesperson said.

During investigation, assets like commercial and luxury vehicles and immovable properties like residential houses, within and outside the state, worth crores of rupees have been unearthed.

The documents of his qualifications, on the basis he was appointed, have also been found to be fake and a separate FIR has been filed and the matter is being investigated, the spokesperson said.

Sharma, who is a forest guard by profession, was the Public Relation Officer of former J-K deputy Chief Minister during the National Conference-Congress dispensation.

During the probe, it has been found that he had opened bank accounts with the help of fake documents and deposited crores of rupees in them, and utilised the money for raising assets.

Since, he was not cooperating about how he had managed to open the account on fake documents, details of properties purchased outside the state and the source of fake and fabricated documents used in getting the government job, he said, adding he was formally arrested and after medical examination lodged in police custody.

In September 2015, the SVO raided and seized movable and immovable properties of Sharma at Patta Paloura, his two houses including ancestral at Kachrial and a property at Migrant Colony (Gurah Jageer-Paluwan) in Akhnoor.

It was further alleged that he owned different bank accounts in his name, his son’s name and in the name of his close relatives in which transactions of more than Rs 4 crore have taken place during in 2013 and 2014, he said.

The accused purchased luxury vehicles and commercial vehicles allegedly in a mostly benami manner.

Further, Sharma was alleged to have made a number of foreign visits in violation to service rules, he added.