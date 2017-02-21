FIR names A P Singh: CBI to probe its second director for corruption

Singh was chief 2010-2012 Singh was chief 2010-2012

JUST under a month after the Supreme Court ordered a probe into former CBI director Ranjit Sinha for his private meetings with some of the coal-scam accused, another ex-CBI director, A P Singh, has come under the scanner of the agency. Singh preceded Sinha and was chief from December 2010 to December 2012.

The CBI on Monday registered an FIR naming Singh; meat exporter Moin Qureshi; Qureshi’s businessman friend Pradeep Koneru — whose name also figured in the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy disproportionate assets case — and others on a complaint of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The complaint alleged that Qureshi, during the tenure of Singh as CBI chief, obtained money from individuals and business entities for allegedly favouring them in corruption cases, influencing intelligence reports and seeking favours.

The CBI’s FIR accessed by The Indian Express cited the Enforcement Directorate complaint stating that “Qureshi has been indulging as a middleman for certain public servants and that analysis of records disclose commission of cognizable offence.”

On May 15, 2014, The Indian Express had first reported on the purported Blackberry Messenger texts (BBM) exchanged between Qureshi and Singh based on the Income Tax probe.

In its report, ED cited 25 BBM messages showing that Singh and Qureshi were in constant touch with each other even after Singh’s retirement in 2012. Of the 25, only three messages, were allegedly exchanged between Singh and Qureshi when the former was CBI Director.

Among the messages listed by ED is one from October 3, 2012 in which Qureshi writes to Singh: “Sir, the petition I gave you last nite (sic) please help…ex-Chairman Bank of India who is known to our family for 30 years. Others I don’t know. Thanks and regards.”

Singh, responded after six hours: “Checked. Chargesheet already filed. Now he has to approach courts for relief.” Qureshi, replied, “OK Sir. Thanks and Regards”.

Another message cited by ED is dated July 4, 2013 which says: “Sir, 500 words essay is good or 1000 words. Size of your jacket and shirt please fast thanks.” Singh replied: “500. 40 cm and 16 collar size.”

On December 13, 2013, a few days after Singh’s retirement, Qureshi’s message was: “Dear sir, Do I have to write Amar Pratap Singh IPS or without IPS for the stationery. Please confirm.” To this Singh replied, “IPS Retd.”

The ED report further said, “Qureshi has collected huge amount of money in this manner as he was in connivance with said public servants holding high public office and thereby been able to illegally acquire immovable property situated outside India.” These properties identified by ED include apartments in London, Dubai, New York and Singapore.

Raids, according to CBI, were conducted at the residences of Singh, a 1974 batch IPS officer, and of Qureshi in Delhi and latter’s premises in Ghaziabad.

One of the meat exporter’s employees, Aditya Sharma, was also raided.

CBI officials said a separate team carried out searches at Hyderabad and Chennai at the residence and offices of Koneru, owner of Trimax group of companies, who had allegedly approached Singh for help via the meat exporter.

The FIR, according to CBI, has been registered under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal code. Agency sources said Singh, who stepped down as member of the Union Public Service Commission in January 2015 over his alleged links to Qureshi, may soon be called for questioning. Singh was appointed member of the UPSC in 2013 for a five-year term.

Later, the matter was taken up by the Supreme Court where Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi revealed that Singh and Qureshi, who is being probed for alleged tax evasion, were in touch with each other “on a daily basis”. Qureshi, according to IT, had evaded taxes to the tune of Rs 157 crore.

In 2015, ED filed a money-laundering case against Qureshi and issued a look-out notice (LoC) but he was able to leave India in October last year. The meat exporter later returned and joined the probe after authorities threatened to confiscate his properties.

Qureshi’s name also figured in the names of visitors who frequently met Ranjit Sinha at his residence and a CBI probe is underway in this case.

The BBM messages also show that Qureshi sought Singh’s help in connection with a business project linked to a top industrialist, for getting security clearance from the Intelligence Bureau director, and to reach out to former Union Minister Kamal Nath for a Golf Club membership.