FIR lodged in Jodhpur woman burning case

WHILE JODHPUR Police have lodged an FIR against eight people, including the village sarpanch, for allegedly setting a woman on fire, police denied the charges. A senior district police officer said it could be a case of self-immolation.

The victim, Lalita, 28, succumbed to burn injuries Sunday.

According to a complaint submitted at Jodhpur’s Borunda police station by her brother Vidyadhar, village sarpanch.

Ranveer Singh, patwari (village registrar) Om Prakash and others set Lalita on fire on Saturday as she was protesting against felling of trees near their home as part of a road-widening project.

The police on Sunday lodged an FIR against Singh, Prakash and others, identified as Bheru, Babu, Suresh, Madan Singh, Himmat Singh and Shrawan Singh under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 447 (criminal trespass).

Additional SP, Jodhpur (Rural), Narpat Singh said the probe so far has revealed that prima facie, Lalita was not set on fire by the accused. “It seems the woman had set herself on fire,” the officer said.

