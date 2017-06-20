FIR lodged as fake government letter emerges online

A senior government official approached police with a complaint that a fake letter with his signature was being circulated on social media. Representational Image. A senior government official approached police with a complaint that a fake letter with his signature was being circulated on social media. Representational Image.

A senior government official on Monday approached police with a complaint that a fake letter about digitisation of land records was being circulated on social media with his forged signature. DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh said an FIR has been registered in the case under Sections 469, 471, 465, 466 and 505 of the IPC at South Avenue police station based on a complaint filed by Sheo Nath Singh, an under-secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

The fake letter mandated all the chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries of states and union territories to “complete digitisation of land records from 1950” by August 14, 2017.

It also said that the properties that are not linked to any Aadhaar number shall be considered for action under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) amended Act, 2016.

Frank Noronha, DG, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Monday tweeted about the letter being fake.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App