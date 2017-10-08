FIR lodged against Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar over leaked video clip

Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar in the video clip. Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar in the video clip.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Sunday lodged an FIR against Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa and Union Minister H N Ananth Kumar after forensic report confirmed voices of the two in a leaked video, in which both were heard speaking about money transaction done by local political leaders to their high command, ANI reported.

Reflecting on the development, Yeddyurappa put up a defiant face and said he is ready to face the probe. “ACB doing this intentionally because Siddaramaiah has bent it. He has failed to get Ananth Kumar and me. We are ready to face the ACB,” the former Karnataka CM said.

Earlier, the Congress had accused the BJP of promoting corruption and criticised the saffron party over a CD containing a video clip of a purported conversation between Yeddyurappa and Kumar, in which the two can be seen deliberating on how to politically use allegations made against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah that he paid Rs 1,000 crore to the Congress high command to stay in power.

