FIR lodged against Virbhadra Singh, son in property dispute case

Former CM of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh Former CM of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh

An FIR has been registered against former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh, son Vikramaditya Singh and two others, including a former engineer-in-chief SP Negi, in a case relating to forcible eviction of Virbhadra’s nephew Rajeshwar Singh from his ancestral palace in Rampur. The alleged incident took place May 9 when the former CM had allegedly got some rooms of the property, said to be in possession of Rajeshwar Singh, vacated without informing him. Vikramaditya was also present at the palace at the time of the incident, the complaint says.

Initially, a complaint was lodged at Rampur police station by one Mast Ram, a caretaker of Rajeshwar Singh’s property, but the next day, he withdrew the complaint giving an impression that the matter had been resolved internally.

A senior police official Wednesday confirmed that a formal FIR has been lodged under Sections 448,427,34 of the IPC against four persons including Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh , S P Negi, and one more on the basis of a fresh complaint received from Rajeshwar. When contacted Vikramaditya said, “Yes, the police have lodged an FIR. We had tried to resolve the issue amicably within the family, but since this has now reached the police, we will fight it legally.There is no question of any violation of laws or trespass as alleged by my cousin.”

