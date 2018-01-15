FIR lodged after Shia Board chief says he got ‘threats’ from Dawood aide

“Rizvi told police that on Saturday evening he received a call from an international number. The caller said he was carrying Dawood’s message. Rizvi said the caller asked him to apologise to clerics. He also said that the caller threatened to kill him if he does not retract his remarks,” informed SHO. “Rizvi told police that on Saturday evening he received a call from an international number. The caller said he was carrying Dawood’s message. Rizvi said the caller asked him to apologise to clerics. He also said that the caller threatened to kill him if he does not retract his remarks,” informed SHO.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizvi on Sunday got an FIR lodged against an unidentified caller for allegedly threatening him on behalf of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim over his recent statements made against madrasas. A case under section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the IPC has been registered at Sahadatganj police station.

SHO, Sahadatganj police Station, Neeraj Ojha said, “Rizvi told police that on Saturday evening he received a call from an international number. The caller said he was carrying Dawood’s message. Rizvi said the caller asked him to apologise to clerics. He also said that the caller threatened to kill him if he does not retract his remarks.” Rizvi had recently alleged that madrasas have become a business venture for mullahs and generated terrorists instead of ensuring jobs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App