FIR in UP over ‘pro-Pakistan slogans’ after cricket final

India faced a defeat by 180 runs in the final against Pakistan. (Source: AP, File) India faced a defeat by 180 runs in the final against Pakistan. (Source: AP, File)

The police on Monday lodged a case against unidentified people from three different localities in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh on charges of shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan and allegedly burning the Tricolour after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy final.

The FIR on charges of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971 and under IPC Section 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) was registered on a complaint by Ashish Shukla, BJP’s district secretary.

On Tuesday, Shukla told The Indian Express that he did not witness the alleged incidents himself, or see the purported pro-Pakistan posts on social media, and that he was “informed by sources”.

SP (Basti) Sankalp Sharma said, “No evidence has been found thus far on allegations of burning the national flag or bursting crackers… The firecrackers could have been burst at wedding ceremonies that nights. An investigation is still on.”

