FIR against US-based online companies over ‘Om’ on shoes, ‘Ganesha’ on beer bottles

US online store selling shoes and beer with Hindu symbols. (ANI) US online store selling shoes and beer with Hindu symbols. (ANI)

Following reports that two US-based online companies are selling shoes and beer bottles with images associated with Hindu religion, activist Naresh Kadyan has filed an FIR against the companies for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kadyan, who is the commissioner of Bharat Scouts & Guides, said, “I have filed an FIR against these online companies selling shoes and beer with Hindu symbols. The aim is to stop sale in India and the US if possible.”

Also Watch | Apologise Or Lose Visa: Sushma Swaraj To Amazon On Selling Tricolour Doormats

Mail Today has reported that two US-based online retailers are selling footwears with “Om” symbol and beers bottles with Lord Ganesha’s image. Kadyan has filed an FIR at Delhi’s Prashant Vihar police station. A case under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its beliefs) has been registered against the online retailers, as per the report.

One of the two retailers selling “objectionable” items, “yes we vibe” is operating out of Arizona, while the “lost coast” is based out of California, the report says.

Last year, e-commerce portal Amazon had faced a similar furore for selling doormats with images of Hindu gods. They later withdrew the product from the website.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd