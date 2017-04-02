FIR filed against principal accused of stripping down students to check for menstruation

Former principal-cum-warden of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School Surekha Tomar was booked for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt at Khatauli police station in Muzaffarnagar a day after she was sacked for allegedly forcing around 70 girls — aged between 11 and 14 years of age — to strip down to find out if any of them were menstruating.

“A complaint was filed by the BSA (Bal Shiksha Adhikari/Primary Education Officer) on the basis of which an FIR under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was registered at Khatauli police station. The investigation is still being carried out. We have been trying to get in touch with Surekha Tomar but she has not been contacted till now,” said KP Singh, Station House Officer, Khatauli police station.

According to Chandra Kesh Yadav, the district primary education officer, Tomar joined the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Tigahi village of Khatauli in 2010.

“She joined the school as the principal and warden. She has a PhD and a Master’s degree in Hindi literature. She hails from Baraut in Baghpat,” Yadav said.

On Friday, Tomar had denied the allegations and maintained that she was being framed by the school staff. “Nothing like this happened. What happened was that blood stains were found on the wall and door of the toilet. The children were asked if anyone has any menstrual problem. Some 11 or 12 year old children start menstruating. In order to know if anyone was going through such a problem, I asked children. This is a conspiracy by other school staff. I am strict about the children’s education. The staff has managed to convince the students to conspire against me,” Tomar told reporters.

