FIR filed against JNU students for admin block agitation

Following complaints from the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration that some students were blockading the administrative block of the campus, police said they have registered an FIR in the matter. After days of failed talks with students, JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar had clarified that if the students didn’t relent, “law would take its course”. The registrar confirmed that an FIR has been registered.

DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said, “A complaint had been received from the chief security officer, JNU, regarding blockade of the admin block by some students, due to which admin officials could not access their office to work. The complaint alleged that 14 student leaders and some 40-50 students have wrongfully restrained government officials. On this, an FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station on February 15. The case is under investigation.”

A police officer said a case under Section 339 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station. “A few students have been named in the FIR. We will start the investigation,” a police officer said.

While the JNU students’ union has been occupying the administrative block, with no clear cut call to block entry of officials, the Committee of Suspended Students for Social Justice, last Friday, had announced that they would indefinitely blockade the building. Both groups are demanding that the V-C meet them to clarify apprehensions regarding seat cut in MPhil/PhD admissions in the coming year, apart from other things.