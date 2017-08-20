Delhi Court refuses to book woman for filing false rape case

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

A Delhi court has refused to initiate proceedings against a woman for filing a false rape case against a man, saying she was under immense pressure to lodge the complaint and her intention was not to defame him. Additional Sessions Judge Gautam Manan rejected the prosecution’s plea for initiating perjury proceedings against the woman and said the man has already been acquitted in the case and even he has not sought any action against her.

“Testimony of the woman makes it evident that she did not lodge complaint to injure or defame accused. Her testimony further clarifies that she was under immense pressure to lodge FIR. There is nothing on record to suggest that the woman has deposed falsely in the court and in absence of any material on record to suggest that she falsely depose before the court, proceedings cannot be initiated against her under the CrPC,” the court said.

The prosecution said in its plea that the woman had lodged a false FIR and implicated the man by giving wrong information to the police making her liable to face action.

The woman had lodged a rape case against the man, a property dealer, alleging that he had raped her on September 26, 2015 after taking her to a house in Dwarka at New Delhi.

The woman, a divorcee, also deposed before the court that she had come to Delhi along with her children few years back and the man had helped him in getting a house on rent.

She had told the court that she had lodged the rape case under pressure and the man had not raped her and the physical relations between them were with her consent.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Take action against girl for filing false rape case: HC to cops