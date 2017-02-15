Akansh Sen murder: Hearing of bail plea of one accused adjourned, 3 bank accounts frozen

THE HEARING on bail application of one of the accused involved in the BMW hit-and-run case, Harmehtab Singh, was adjourned and scheduled for Wednesday. The application was adjourned after the arguments of both the sides on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police froze three bank accounts of accused Harmehtab and Balkar Singh Randhawa on Tuesday.Deposing before the court of district sessions judge Balbir Singh, counsel for the accused Harmehtab Singh alias Farid said that the FIR was “highly improbable” and the accused had nothing to do with it.

The counsel for Harmehtab said even if he is booked in the FIR the way it is, his client cannot be held liable for a murder as he was not driving the car and doesn’t own the car. So criminal intent of killing a person cannot be attributed. He stated that the FIR mentions that the accused persons had come to meet one Shera. However, they had not made any such calls.

Farid had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the district courts, Sector 43, on Monday. The public prosecutor appeared and sought one hour’s time for filing a reply. The matter was later adjourned and is now slated to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Akansh Sen was allegedly hit by a BMW car early in the morning on February 9. He succumbed to injuries in PGIMER the next day. Sen was a relative of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. According to the police, there was an altercation between Akansh’s friends and two accused Balraj Singh Randhawa and Har Mehtab Singh on Thursday. Sources said the police had also procured the account details of other family members of both the accused.

Meanwhile, ASI Napinder Singh of Punjab Police, who is maternal uncle of accused Randhawa, has been contacted by the Chandigarh Police. Sources said the Punjab policeman confirmed that the BMW belonged to his nephew Randhawa. see also page 3