FIR against unidentified mob after Jharkhand man thrashed following child-lifting rumours

An FIR has been registered against a group of unidentified people after a man was allegedly beaten up by them in Jharkhand’s Giridih following rumours of being a child-lifter, as reported on Sunday night. The man identified as Gujiya Bagti, in his mid-30s, was rescued by the police of Nimiyaghat police station area and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, they got information about a person being beaten up by a mob on rumours of being a child-lifter in Shivaji Nagar locality of Nimiyaghat around 8.45 pm. “When we reached the spot, the mob had encircled him and some people were thrashing him. We rushed in and took the man into our custody. The crowd quickly dispersed. The man was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger,” said Officer-in-charge (Nimiyaghat), Vinod Oraon. “We have not been able to identify the people involved as it was dark and our first priority was to save the man. But, we are trying to establish the identity and will take the further necessary legal action,” said Oraon.

Following an inquiry, the police said Bagti is a native of Bankura district in West Bengal. “From initial questioning, it appeared that Bagti was out of a job and was looking for some employment. When we rescued him, we realised that he had been without food for several hours. He was given food and also given first aid,” said Oraon.

The incident comes a day after another man in Ranchi was beaten up by a mob on Saturday. In this case, too, the mob had accused him of being a child-lifter. Ranchi SSP and Deputy Commissioner visited the village and requested people not to take the law into their hands or fall for rumours. An FIR has also been registered in this regard too.

The rumours about child-lifters had led to the lynching of seven persons in two separate incidents within 24 hours in Seraikela-Kharsawan and Jamshedpur earlier last month.

