FIR against Tribune reporter: Shatrughan Sinha asks ‘are we living in a Banana Republic’?

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday expressed his disappointment over the FIR against Tribune newspaper and its journalist Rachna Khaira, following her report on how anonymous sellers over WhatsApp were allegedly providing access to Aadhaar numbers for a fee. The FIR registered by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has already been condemned by The Editors Guild of India. Sinha, in an apparent dig at his own party, tweeted against the action by UIDAI.

“A journalist is hauled up for reporting alleged truth about malfunctioning & misuse of Aadhar. Are we living in a Banana Republic? What kind of ‘justice’ is this? Is there only politics of vendetta? Even public is being victimised for coming out honestly for society & the nation,” he posted on his Twitter account.

Sinha also congratulated the Editors’ Guild of India for taking up the matter. “I congratulate the Editors’ Guild of India for strongly taking up this matter & going deep into this. Hope wish and pray that genuine authorities in the Govt. and the respected SC in particular will take notice & come out with swift corrective measures. Satyamevajayate! Jai Hind!,” the BJP MP from Patna tweeted.

The Tribune report, dated January 3, had stated: “It took just Rs 500, paid through Paytm, and 10 minutes in which an ‘agent’ of the group running the racket created a ‘gateway’ for this correspondent and gave a login ID and password.

Lo and behold, you could enter any Aadhaar number in the portal, and instantly get all particulars that an individual may have submitted to the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), including name, address, postal code (PIN), photo, phone number and email.”

The yesteryear Bollywood actor has expressed views on several issues that are against the BJP’s official line. Recently, he congratulated Rahul Gandhi on becoming the new Congress president and wished a long life for the grand old party.

