FIR against SP leader for allegedly threatening jounalist

An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Om Prakash Singh for allegedly threatening a journalist, police said.

The FIR was registered on a complaint of a local journalist Ajit Singh, who alleged that Om Prakash threatened him for publishing news against an engineer allegedly involved in corruption, they said.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at city police station.

