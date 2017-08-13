FIR against society for using PM Modi’s name

“The President of the organisation, J P Singh, along with unknown persons, has been cheating people by demanding and collecting donations illegally and fraudulently by inducement and misusing the name of the Prime Minister of India,” the FIR stated. (Representative Image) “The President of the organisation, J P Singh, along with unknown persons, has been cheating people by demanding and collecting donations illegally and fraudulently by inducement and misusing the name of the Prime Minister of India,” the FIR stated. (Representative Image)

The CBI has lodged an FIR against a group housing society for allegedly collecting donations in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CBI, in its FIR, claimed that the Faridabad-registered society, ‘Narendra Modi Vichar Manch’, has no links to the Prime Minister.

“The President of the organisation, J P Singh, along with unknown persons, has been cheating people by demanding and collecting donations illegally and fraudulently by inducement and misusing the name of the Prime Minister of India,” the FIR stated.

Singh is maintaining the website, http://www.nmvmindia.org, which displays a photo of Modi, it said. “The website also carried the photograph of J P Singh in the capacity of the President of the said ‘sanstha’,” it alleged.

A case of criminal conspiracy and cheating has been registered against Singh and unidentified persons.

