Bulandshahr: FIR against six Hindu Yuva Vahini members for beating man to death

An FIR has been filed against six Hindu Yuva Vahini members for beating a Muslim man to death in Bulandshahr’s Pahasu area on Tuesday.

Victim Ghulam Mohammad’s son has alleged that members of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) along with one Gavendra Singh of the village were involved in his father’s death.

“Ghulam’s son Yaseen has alleged that while he was walking towards their orchard to meet his father, he saw Gavendra Singh of their village and six others leaving the orchard on motorcycles… He claimed when he entered the orchard, he found his father lying injured. He raised an alarm and locals rushed Ghulam to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival,” Vijay Prakash, Shikarpur police Circle Officer said.

Security has been beefed up in the area.

Bulandshahr SSP Muniraj G said police was trying to verify if the murder has any connection with the case of abduction of a girl lodged against Ghulam Mohammad’s neighbour Yusuf of Sohi village.

An FIR was filed against Yusuf on April 27 for allegedly abducting a Hindu girl. So far, police have not found any evidence indicating the involvement of HYV members in the murder,” DIG (Meerut Range) K S Emmanuel said.

Meanwhile, HYV has rejected the charges.

Bulandshahr district president Sunil Raghavhas said Gavendra Singh, who has been named in the murder case, is not a member of Hindu Yuva Vahini.

