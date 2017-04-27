#VinodKhanna
  • FIR against Shilpa Shetty, Kundra in Rs 24-lakh cheating case

FIR against Shilpa Shetty, Kundra in Rs 24-lakh cheating case

The case was filed on a complaint of a textile unit owner in Bhiwandi who alleged that the couple collected the amount on his behalf but did not pay him, another police official said.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:April 27, 2017 10:42 pm
Shilpa Shetty and Husband Raj Kundra

The Maharashtra police today lodged a criminal case against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in a Thane police station for allegedly duping a textile firm owner of Rs 24 lakhs.

“FIR has been registered in Bhiwandi police station against Shetty and Kundra under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil told PTI.

The case was filed on a complaint of a textile unit owner in Bhiwandi who alleged that the couple collected the amount on his behalf but did not pay him, another police official said.

“Big Deals, a company in which Shetty and Kundra are directors, collected money from customers for sale of bedsheets on behalf of Malotia Textiles through TV ads, but did not (allegedly) pay Malotia Textiles the proceeds,” the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. R
    Rajeev
    Apr 27, 2017 at 10:57 pm
    These celebrties are all anti-national. Modi is our God. BJP will save the country from such actors who are half commies, sick and anti-national.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Must Read

    Apr 27: Latest News