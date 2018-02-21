FIR against Priya Prakash Varrier: SC stays criminal proceedings against actor, director, producer of Oru Adaar Love

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier Actor Priya Prakash Varrier

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed criminal proceedings against actor Priya Prakash Varrier as well as the director and producer of the upcoming Malayalam movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’. An FIR was registered over allegations that a song in her upcoming Malayalam movie hurt religious sentiments of the Muslim community. The apex court has restrained all states from initiating any criminal action.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had agreed to hear the matter after advocate Haris Beeran, appearing for the petitioners Varrier and Omar Lulu, the film director, sought urgent hearing. The petition filed contended that the “song is originally from an old folk song from Kerala which was written in 1978 by Mr. PMA Jabbar and was first sung by Mr. Thalassery Rafeeq, in the praise of the Prophet and his wife Beevi Khadija” and that “the claims that it hurts the religious sentiments of the Muslim Community are without any basis”.

Read | Priya Prakash Varrier moves Supreme Court – The internet sensation’s journey so far

Varrier and Lulu had moved the Supreme Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR registered in Telangana. The two had also requested the court to ask states not to initiate or register any criminal proceedings or FIR against them on the basis of complaints against the song and order a stay on criminal proceedings arising out of such complaints.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd