FIR against Mehul Choksi in Delhi: Delhi HC seeks status report

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to submit a status report by May 3 on cheating allegations levelled against Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi in an FIR lodged in 2016 by the owner of one of its retail franchises. A bench of Justice Mukta Gupta asked for the report after the police submitted that the probe was at a standstill as the complainant and accused were trying to negotiate a settlement. The bench, however, said that the interim protection from any coercive action granted to Choksi in April last year will continue.

Choksi had in 2016 approached the high court for quashing of the FIR lodged against him for allegedly cheating an engineer’s firm. The FIR was lodged on the orders of a magisterial court here on a complaint by B.Tech graduate Vaibhav Khuraniya, alleging that his company R M Green Solutions had purchased a retail franchise of Gitanjali Gems from Choksi on an assurance of high returns. According to the FIR, lodged in Amar Colony police station in south Delhi, Khuraniya and his colleague Deepak Bansal had set up R M Green Solutions and got into an agreement with Gitanjali Gems and Choksi who had assured them of stocks worth Rs 3 crore in the form of diamond jewellery and other gifts on a security deposit of Rs 1.5 crore.

The FIR alleged that on the day of opening of the retail franchise store in Rajouri Garden in West Delhi in October 2013, the fraud came to light as they received “third grade items”. “They (Choksi and other Gitanjali employees) were supposed to send the stock worth Rs 3 crore, but instead they send the stock of about Rs 50-70 lakh of the market value which was priced at Rs 2.7 crore,” stated the FIR. The district court had on June 2, 2016 ordered registration of FIR against Choksi, and it was lodged on July 12, 2016.

