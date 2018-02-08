FIR against Giriraj Singh and 32 others in old land purchase case

Express file photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh Express file photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh

A case of forgery and criminal conspiracy has been filed against Union minister and BJP Nawada MP Giriraj Singh and 32 others in an old land transaction case. Following an order of the Patna district and sessions court, the case pertaining to “plot transaction with help of forged land rent receipts” has been filed at Danapur police station. All have also been booked under provisions of the SC/ST Act.

The complainant Ram Narayan Prasad, a resident of Aasdiha village under Danapur police station, had alleged that all the accused, including the current Union minister Giriraj Singh, had helped in “illegal sale” of his 60 decimal ancestral land on the basis of forged land rent receipts. The complainant said his land was first illegally sold in 1957 and subsequently in 1972 before it was finally gifted to the third person through a deed of gift in 1992. The plot has been under illegal possession of Danapur resident Rajaram Rai and his family.

Patna SSP, Manu Maharaj told The Indian Express: “The case has been lodged against Giriraj Singh and 32 others on court complaint”. The case has been lodged under IPC provisions of 419, 420, 423,467, 468, 469,471,474 read with 120 (B).

The complainant said he and his three brothers had got two acres and 56 decimal land from their mother Bal Kuwar Devi, who was gifted the land by her brother Bipat Ram through a deed of gift in 1948. Though Ram had a daughter but she too had no child and hence Ram Narayan Prasad had got 60 decimal land in his share.

He said local police and Danapur administration had not paid heed to his complaints forcing him to move the Patna district court to lodge an FIR. The FIR or the court complaint letter, however, does not make any complaint against the minister. Singh faces similar charges as others.

Though minister Singh was not available for comments, BJP spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said, “Giriraj Singh is a law abiding citizen. He respects the judicial process. His lawyers will respond to the matter”.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav demanded Giriraj Singh’s resignation. Tejashwi said, “Should not Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ask for Giriraj Singh’s resignation? We, as Opposition, demand so, and want police to act fast.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App