FIR against Fortis doctor over death of 7-yr-old; why no case against hospital, asks father

Days after the parents of a seven-year-old who died of dengue-related complications filed a police complaint against Gurgaon’s Fortis Hospital, alleging “negligence” by doctors and overcharging by the hospital, the Haryana health department filed an FIR against a doctor from the hospital.

Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, confirmed: “A case has been registered at Sushant Lok police station under IPC Section 304 (ii), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

The development comes four days after Haryana health minister Anil Vij held the hospital accountable for the girl’s death, and said an FIR would be filed in the days to come.

The FIR, however, names only a doctor who is a “senior consultant in the department of paediatrics”. Gaurav Phogat, SHO of Sushant Lok police station, said: “The case has been registered against the doctor, not the hospital. If anyone else is found to be involved, action will be taken against them as well.”

A statement from Fortis Healthcare states, “We have heard from media reports that an FIR has been filed against Fortis Memorial Research Institute at Sushant Lok police station. We are yet to receive a copy of the FIR or the full inquiry report of the committee deputed by the state. We can comment only after receiving the report. We will offer full cooperation to the authorities.”

The girl’s father, Jayant Singh, had also submitted a complaint to the Sushant Lok police station on Friday, in his “own personal capacity”, requesting that a case be registered against the hospital for “culpable homicide”, being “criminally negligent in the course of her treatment”, and for “forgery, cheating and dishonest inducement of monies”.

The SHO, however, said, “We received a complaint from the father, but we cannot register two FIRs in the same case. The probe into both will be the same… We will proceed, with his complaint also being taken into account.”

Singh had also named the same doctor in his complaint, alleging that he “removed the ventilator pipes and ambu-bag attached to my daughter. As a result of this abrupt removal of life-sustaining equipment, my daughter struggled to breathe and died in the ambulance within a matter of minutes”.

A statement from the district administration on Sunday evening said that additional sections may be added or more people included during the probe if police feel the need.

Responding to the development, Singh said, “I don’t understand why the FIR has not been registered against the hospital when the committee formed to probe the matter also found it to be involved. I intend to meet the investigating officer tomorrow and discuss the matter.”

Apart from the FIR registered by the state, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said another case will be registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). “The state government has directed all hospitals to alert the health department if they receive a case of infection like dengue or swine flu, which the hospital failed to do in this case. A case will be registered against the hospital in this regard,” Singh said.

Moreover, officials said notices have been issued to the blood bank and the pharmacy, and the hospital has been given 15 days to respond to these. If the reply is unsatisfactory, their licences may be suspended or cancelled.

