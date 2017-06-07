FIR against former Aligarh Congress MP for protest against Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

An FIR has been lodged against former Congress MP from Aligarh Bijendra Singh and 50 others for allegedly breaching peace during the visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the city on June 5. The FIR was lodged yesterday, police said Wednesday.

Bijendra Singh described the filing of the case as a “brutal attempt to crush democracy and the freedom of expression”. He said Congress workers were only trying to hand over a memorandum to the Chief Minister regarding certain public grievances when the police prevented them and resorted to lathi charge to disperse them.

Several persons were injured in the scuffle including some policemen, he alleged. According to the police, the Congress leaders had tried to rough up policemen, who were preventing them from moving in the direction of the CM’s convoy.

The police also charged the Congress protesters with trying to obstruct traffic on the path of the Chief Minister’s convoy. Shivraj Jivan, Secretary, All India Congress Committee, who was among the protesters, has also been named in the police report. Local Congress party leaders said they were ready to fight a legal battle on the matter.

