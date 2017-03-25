FIR against filmmaker for ‘tweet against Yogi Adityanath’

Police have lodged an FIR against filmmaker Shirish Kunder at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station for posting an alleged defamatory tweet about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Police have registered the case under section 66 of the Information Technology Act after a complaint was submitted by Amit Kumar Tiwari, secretary of Ayodhya-based Thakurdwara Mandir Trust. Tiwari alleged in his complaint that the filmmaker had, on March 21, used “foul language” against the chief minister and “compared him with Daud (Dawood Ibrahim) and a rapist”.

He alleged that the director had called Adityanath a “goon” and said that if he can be chosen for the post of CM in order to make him “behave”, then Dawood can be made the director of CBI and Vijay Mallya, the governor of RBI. The tweets were not available on Kunder’s timeline on Friday evening.

