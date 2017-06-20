FIR against eight officials of irrigation department

Gomti River (Express Photo, Representational) Gomti River (Express Photo, Representational)

An FIR was lodged on Monday against eight serving and former officials of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department over alleged irregularities in the Rs 1,500 crore Gomti riverfront project in Lucknow which was started by the previous Samajwadi Party regime. Gomti Nagar SHO Sujeet Kumar Dubey said it has been registered on the basis of a 74-page inquiry report submitted by a government probe panel that formed by the Yogi Adityanath government and headed by retired High Court judge Alok Kumar Singh.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of the executive engineer of Sharda Canal, Lucknow Circle.

