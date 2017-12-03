FIR against Congress leader for ‘indecent’ PM Modi picture

Sachin Munjal, a local Congress leader was arrested for allegedly sharing a supposed “indecent” photograph of Modi. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Sachin Munjal, a local Congress leader was arrested for allegedly sharing a supposed “indecent” photograph of Modi. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Two weeks after a boy was arrested from Shahpur-Kalyanpur village in Dehradun for allegedly sharing a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on WhatsApp,Sachin Munjal, a local Congress leader from Udham Singh Nagar district’s Rampura locality, was booked on Friday night for allegedly sharing a supposed “indecent” photograph of Modi on the same messaging service.

Vipin Sharma of the VHP, from Rampura in Udham Singh Nagar district, approached the Rudrapur police station on Friday evening to file a complaint against Munjal for allegedly posting the morphed photograph. According to Sharma, the Prime Minister was “depicted as a woman”. An FIR was filed late on Friday night.

“There’s a Congress Parivar group on WhatsApp where Sachin Munjal had posted the indecent photograph against which I had filed a complaint in the Rudrapur police station,” Sharma said.

Tushar Bora, the SHO of the Rudrapur police station, said the FIR was filed under Section 292 (sharing of obscene photograph) of the IPC. “The accused (Munjal) was taken into police custody on Friday night and released on bail (on Saturday). We are yet to seize his mobile phone to check the relevant sections of the IT Act that would apply to Munjal’s case,” Bora said.

