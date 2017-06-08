FIR against cleric for Congress leader’s murder

Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against Mufti Abdulla of Dar-ul-uloom in Bharuch’s Hansot village and 12 others in connection with the murder of local Congress leader Sabir Kanunga. Kanunga (44) was shot by one Pintu Khokhar while he was returning home with a friend on Tuesday evening. Police filed the FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kanunga’s brother Sadik in which he had named Mufti along with several other residents of the village for the murder.

The other accused are the alleged shooter Pintu Khokhar and his brother Pappu who, according to the police, were rivals of Sabir and they used to quarrel frequently. “We have also come to know that Mufti Abdulla, head of the Hansot Dar-ul-uloom, had some grudges against Sabir, who had threatened him to leave the seminary after allegations of sexual harassment on students were made against him. Mufti might have told Pappu to kill him,” said Inspector R K Dhuliya

It is said that after Sabir threatened Mufti, he moved out of the village, leaving the seminary in charge of the staff. When The Indian Express tried to contact Mufti, his cellphone was found to be switched off.

Meanwhile, Hansot was shut on Wednesday as Muslims came out in large numbers to attend Kanunga’s funeral. There was a heavy police presence in the village for the funeral. “The funeral procession was carried out peacefully. We will arrest the accused in coming days and later exact picture will be come into light,” said the Police Inspector.

