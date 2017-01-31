FIR against BJP MLA Suresh Rana for ‘hate speech’

Suresh Rana. Suresh Rana.

BJP MLA Suresh Rana was booked by Shamli police on Monday on charges of inciting hatred after he said curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad if he is elected again. “A case has been filed against Suresh Rana under Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the People Act and sections 505 (2) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and section 171 (G) (false statement in connection with an election) of the IPC,” Shamli SP Ajay Pal said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He added that Rana’s statement also violated the model code of conduct.

Rana, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the BJP candidate from Thana Bhawan in Shamli district, had made the remarks at a gathering in his constituency on Saturday. “If Suresh Rana wins the polls again, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad. March 11 will be the date and a procession will move from Shamli to Thana Bhawan with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’,” he had said.

Rana, also the UP BJP vice-president, on Monday said his remarks were meant for goons who have spread terror in the state. “I meant many people had planned to leave western UP fearing the terror spread by goons and robbers. There is no city in the region where people did not plan to move out due to the fear of these goons,” he said.

RLD candidate booked

The RLD candidate against Rana from Thana Bhawan, Javed Rao, was also booked on Monday for allegedly making objectionable statements at a rally.