FIR against Army for shooting at youth along LoC

Army shot a man along LoC. Army shot a man along LoC.

Less than 24 hours after Army claimed to have shot at an intruder trying to damage barbed-wire fence along the Line of Control in border district of Poonch, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the Army unit.

“Yes, a case under FIR No. 12 stands registered against Army’s 62 Medium Regiment unit deployed in Khari area under Section 307 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act,’’ police said.

Identified as Showkat Hussain, the 28-year old was critically injured when he was shot at by a sentry along the barbed wire fence erected at Khari Karmara on the LoC in Poonch Sunday. Reportedly, the youth is mentally unstable.