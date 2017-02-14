Latest News
FIR against Army for shooting at youth along LoC

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published:February 14, 2017 2:32 am
Less than 24 hours after Army claimed to have shot at an intruder trying to damage barbed-wire fence along the Line of Control in border district of Poonch, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the Army unit.

“Yes, a case under FIR No. 12 stands registered against Army’s 62 Medium Regiment unit deployed in Khari area under Section 307 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act,’’ police said.

Identified as Showkat Hussain, the 28-year old was critically injured when he was shot at by a sentry along the barbed wire fence erected at Khari Karmara on the LoC in Poonch Sunday. Reportedly, the youth is mentally unstable.

