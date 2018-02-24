FIR against 4 for objectionable remarks on PM Modi, Hindu Gods

Police lodged an FIR against four persons for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods, PM Modi and CM Yogi Aditynath on social networking sites, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image) Police lodged an FIR against four persons for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods, PM Modi and CM Yogi Aditynath on social networking sites, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

An FIR has been lodged against four persons for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on social networking sites, police said on Saturday. On the complaint of a local BJP leader, Dharam Dev Singh, the FIR was lodged against Sahil, Indal Kumar, Anil and Sunny Kumar of Baradeeh Lavie Patti Sathava village under Bhimpura police station area on Friday, police station incharge Jagdish Prasad said.

The accused had recently posted a video on Facebook and Whatsapp in which derogatory remarks were made against Hindu Gods, the prime minister and the state chief minister, Prasad said, adding that the case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC and IT act.

