Fined for rape, man burns 16-year-old girl to death in Jharkhand

A 16-year-old girl was burnt alive by a man, a day after she was allegedly raped by the him, in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Friday. The accused was upset after he was fined by a village panchayat for allegedly raping the girl, the police said.

Dhanu Bhuiyan, a resident of a village under Itkhori police station, had allegedly abducted and raped the girl when she had gone to attend a wedding Thursday night, they said.

When the matter was brought before the village panchayat, it convened a meeting on Friday and found Bhuiyan guilty.

The panchayat allegedly imposed a fine of a few thousand rupees on Bhuiyan and also asked him to do some push-ups before the villagers as a punishment for the rape. “The accused refused to accept the punishment and the fine imposed by the panchayat, following which a fight ensued… The accused allegedly reached the house of the girl and set her afire with the help of three other youths… They also beat up her (the girl’s) parents,” said officer-in-charge (Itkhori) Ashok Ram.

Police are on the lookout for Bhuiyan, who managed to flee after committing the crime, police said, adding that three special teams of the police were conducting raids to trace the accused. They said, the severely burnt body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das condemned the alleged rape and murder, which comes in the backdrop of the Unnao and Kathua rape cases. Calling the incident “barbaric”, Das has directed the district police to arrest the culprits at the earliest and take strongest possible action in the matter.

