Arun Jaitley hits back at talk of ‘undeclared Emergency’

Arun Jaitley said that the Emergency of 1975 was only ostensibly called on the ground of threat to public order and the real reason was to perpetuate power in the hands of Indira Gandhi after she was unseated by an Allahabad High Court order in response to an election petition.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:June 26, 2017 3:05 am
arun jaitley, finance minister, indian express Union minister Arun Jaitley (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey. Files)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday attacked those who had said the country was facing an “undeclared Emergency”, by blogging that it had become “customary for the critics of any Government in India to casually use an expression ‘Undeclared Emergency’”.

He wrote: “Those making these exaggerated comments need to introspect their own roles during the Emergency. Most of them were either supporting the Emergency or were absent in any protest against the Emergency.”

He said the Emergency was only ostensibly called on the ground of threat to public order and the real reason was to perpetuate power in the hands of Indira Gandhi after she was unseated by an Allahabad High Court order in response to an election petition.

Jaitley listed several excesses committed during the Emergency, such as forced sterilisation, illegal mass detention of political workers and severe press censorship.

“An officer of the censor stayed in the premises of every major newspaper. The entire activities of the opposition were blacked out and the media contained only governmental propaganda,” he said.

