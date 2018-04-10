Finance Ministers from South India to meet today over 15th Finance Commission

Finance ministers of five southern states will meet Tuesday to discuss their concerns over the Terms of Reference of the 15th Finance Commission. Hosted by Kerala, the meeting has been convened with the objective to highlight the issue and “make it a national agenda for debate”. Officials from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will attend the meeting, which will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the new formula, which will adversely affect southern states, has not become a debate in the country. “We will not allow to destroy the federal co-operative structure of the nation,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Also read | Amid concerns from South, a case for modifying terms for distribution of taxes
South Indian states have raised concerns over a new population-based formula for tax sharing between the Centre and states. The 15th Finance Commission, constituted in November 2017, has recognised population as an important criteria for distribution of taxes and said it will use data from the 2011 census while making recommendations for the five-year period beginning from 2020.
The southern states, however, want the recommendations to be based on 1971 census data. This is because, as compared to northern states, south India has recorded significant progress in population control or in the replacement rate of population growth.
Highlights
Today's meeting has been initiated by Kerala's finance minister Thomas Isaac. He claims Kerala stands to lose Rs 20,000 crore if the Finance Commission bases its recommendations on the 2011 Census data, and Tamil Nadu, twice this amount.
Since the early 1950s, Finance Commissions have been tasked with working out the distribution of taxes between the Centre and states. This is done based on several factors, including fiscal capacity and discipline, area, fiscal distance from top-ranking states and most importantly, population.
The 15th Finance Commission, constituted in November 2015, has proposed making recommendations based on population data from the 2011 census — till the 14th Finance Commission, recommendations were made according to 1971 data. Southern states are unhappy about this as they believe it will not reflect their efforts to check population. Also read | Here's why southern states are unhappy with the proposed ToR
Finance Ministers from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry will attend a conference in Thiruvananthapuram today to share their views and concerns on the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission. Follow our LIVE blog for the latest news.