Finally, state takes steps to fill over 1,000 vacant posts in health department

There are 256 primary health centres and 61 rural hospitals in Pune Circle. Officials also admitted that many posts of super-specialists were lying vacant across the state. There are 256 primary health centres and 61 rural hospitals in Pune Circle. Officials also admitted that many posts of super-specialists were lying vacant across the state.

The state government has begun a drive to fill up hundreds of vacancies in the public health department, many of which have remained unoccupied for several years. There is a shortage of over 1,100 medical officers in the 485 hospitals and 1,811 primary health centres across the state.

Even among the top positions, such as those of joint directors and additional directors, there are as many as 34 vacancies. Eight posts of joint directors of health, three posts of additional directors of health, and 23 posts of deputy directors of health are currently unoccupied.

Dr Satish Pawar, state Director of Health, who was in Pune on Thursday, told The Indian Express that the government was now trying to expedite appointments to these vacant posts, particularly those in remote and tribal areas.

“We have issued an advertisement to fill up 394 posts of medical officers and we are receiving an encouraging response in terms of applications,” said Pawar.

He said the majority of the vacancies were in the districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhdurg, Buldhana, Akola and Yavatmal. Rural and tribal areas such as Melghat, Nandurbar, Jawahar and Mokhada also had a large number of vacancies due to the lack of interest of medical professionals in working in these areas.

However, even in Pune, there are a large number of vacancies in the health department. According to Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health services, 58 posts are currently vacant in Pune Circle, which include Satara and Solapur. Of these, 20 are in Pune district, 12 in Solapur and 26 in Satara.

At least two medical officers, a lady health visitor, senior staff, six to seven auxiliary nursing midwives and six to seven multi-purpose workers are required for the functioning of each primary health centre. There are 256 primary health centres and 61 rural hospitals in Pune Circle. Officials also admitted that many posts of super-specialists were lying vacant across the state.

According to state health officials, an evaluation committee will be set up to fill up the posts that are lying vacant, specially in tribal areas.

The public health department considers bonded and ad-hoc positions as ‘vacant’ posts. MBBS students have to compulsorily work for a specified period and they are referred to as ‘bonded’ candidates, while ad-hoc medical officers are temporary.

A couple of years ago, state health officials said that departmental inquiries and surveys had been undertaken, to pull up medical officers who had remained absent from work.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App