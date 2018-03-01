Final rituals for burial ceremony of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi begin

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham head Jayendrar Saraswathi passes away Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham head Jayendrar Saraswathi passes away

The final rituals for burying the mortal remains of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi in the premises of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt here began this morning in the presence of some of his family members. Jayendra Saraswathi, regarded as one of the most influential spiritual leaders of his time but whose shock arrest in a murder case robbed the spiritual shine of the Kanchi mutt, died here yesterday.

The final rituals for burying the mortal remains, called ‘Brindhavana Pravesam,’ began with an ‘abishekam’ or bath. Milk and honey were the ingredients used in the abishekam.The ‘abishekam’, held in the main hall of the mutt, was followed by recital of Vedic hymns by priests in the presence of Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi, the junior pontiff of the Mutt and some close family members.

A Mutt official said the body of Jayendra Saraswathi will be carried later to the adjacent ‘Brindavan Annexe,’ where the mortal remains of his predecessor Sri Chandrasekerendra Saraswathi were interred in 1993.The rituals for lowering his body in the 7 x 7 ft burial pit in the Brindhavanam Annexe is expected to be completed by around 11 am.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit participated in the burial ceremony by offering flowers. A large number of devotees have gathered here for the burial ceremony amid tight security.

