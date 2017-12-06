Final probe report of Max Hospital twins case expected in two days: Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain reiterated that on November 22, a notice was sent to Max Hospital for allegedly violating norms related to services to be given to EWS patients. Satyendar Jain reiterated that on November 22, a notice was sent to Max Hospital for allegedly violating norms related to services to be given to EWS patients.

The final report of the ongoing probe into alleged medical negligence by Max Hospital in the twins case is expected in two days and based on that strictest action will be taken, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said.

He was addressing a press conference, hours after the baby boy, who was wrongly declared by the upscale hospital a week ago, died at a nursing home in Pitampura. “The preliminary report has found them guilty in certain aspects and the final report is expected in next two days. Once we get that we will take strictest possible action according to law,” he told reporters here.

Jain reiterated that on November 22, a notice was sent to Max Hospital for allegedly violating norms related to services to be given to EWS patients. “These two cases have been clubbed and we will take action accordingly,” he said.

Asked to respond to the allegation by the father that no one from the Delhi government approached the family to help, he said, “There are certain legalities involved but we responded immediately and took action.”

A panel formed by the Delhi government to look into the case yesterday found Max Hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants.

The case relates to the birth of twins (a boy and a girl) on November 30. The parents alleged the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh but they later discovered that the boy was alive.

The parents said they were told by the hospital that both the babies were stillborn. The infants were handed over to them in a polythene bag, they said. The family discovered that the baby boy was breathing just before the last rites, the police said.

On December 2, Jain had said the hospital’s licence could be cancelled if a probe found it guilty of medical negligence.

