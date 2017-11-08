Padmavati row: Filmmakers whose women change husbands everyday cannot understand ‘Jauhar’, says BJP MP Chintamani Malviya

BJP MP from Ujjain Chintamani Malviya launched a scathing attack against Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. BJP MP from Ujjain Chintamani Malviya launched a scathing attack against Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Amid escalating tensions over the release of Hindi film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ on December 1, a BJP MP has called for a boycott of the film. Training guns on Bhansali in aFacebook post, Ujjain MP Chintamani Malviya said people like the filmmaker ”only understand the language of shoes”. “People like Bhansali do not understand any other language. People like him only understand the language of shoes. This country will not disrespect Rani Padmavati. We will not tolerate any distortion of our history,” wrote the 48-year said.

Stepping up the attack, the MP added: “How come filmmakers whose women family members change their husbands every day can understand ‘Jauhar’? Mental deformity of Bhansali would not be tolerated in the name of freedom of expression.”

Malviya, who is also the spokesperson for Madhya Pradesh BJP, claimed the film has been made “for the greed of money” and is based on “incorrect history” written by the court poet of Alauddin Khalji. “I strongly protest and propose boycotting the movie ‘Padmavati’. I request my well-wishers not to watch this movie. It is shameful to make such films for the greed of money,” the BJP leader said.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Malviya, however, underlined that he had made the remarks in individual capacity. On being questioned about the language of the post, Malviya said, “If the film industry crosses its boundaries, then it should not be expected that the elected representatives will be within their limits.”

Meanwhile, Congress demanded Malviya’s expulsion from the BJP on the “offensive” post and asked for legal steps to be taken against him. Speaking to reporters, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said, “We also consider Rani Padmavati as an idol for Indian women, but the BJP MP cannot be justified as he has insulted other women.”

Padmavati, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, has kicked up a row with Rajput organisations in Rajasthan accusing the filmmaker of distorting history.

