Filmmaker Nadirshah’s pre-arrest bail plea disposed of, Kerala High Court says he’s not named an accused

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday disposed of an anticipatory bail petition filed by Malayalam filmmaker Nadirshah in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of an actress after police informed that he had not been named as an accused in the case. When the plea came up for hearing before Justice P Ubaid, police submitted that they had so far not arraigned Nadirshah as an accused.

The filmmaker was recently questioned by investigators in connection with the case. Disposing of the petition, the judge said if Nadirshah was required for further interrogation, he should be given notice.

The petitioner had alleged that he was facing threat and pressure from the investigation team to give false statements for the purpose of manipulating evidence. Nadirshah, along with actor Dileep, an accused in the case, was questioned for 13 hours by investigating officers on June 28.

Dileep, arrested on July 10 on the charge of conspiracy, was granted bail by the high court on Wednesday. The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped in a busy area.

The police have claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress and film the act was hatched by Dileep.

