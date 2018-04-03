Filmed closing shops, BJP MLA says party would have lost hold

Asked about the video that shows him forcing an owner to down shutters, he said the owner is a Brahmin and member of Parshuram Sena, and the protesters belonged to Bhim Sena. (Representational Image) Asked about the video that shows him forcing an owner to down shutters, he said the owner is a Brahmin and member of Parshuram Sena, and the protesters belonged to Bhim Sena. (Representational Image)

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh was left red-faced when its MLA from reserved (Scheduled Caste) Agar constituency, Gopal Parmar, was filmed forcing people to down shutters in Agar town during Monday’s bandh. “What do you do when you are caught in a situation like this? If I had not gone out with protesters, the party would have lost its hold here (Agar, near Indore) because rivals were out to exploit my predicament,’’ Parmar, 53, told The Indian Express.

He said most people in his constituency belong to SC families and wanted to enforce a bandh because they were not happy with the alleged dilution of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He said the bandh was peaceful and no untoward incident occurred in Agar.

Asked about the video that shows him forcing an owner to down shutters, he said the owner is a Brahmin and member of Parshuram Sena, and the protesters belonged to Bhim Sena. “He made it a prestige issue and wanted the shop to remain open. Had I not been there, I don’t know what would have happened,’’ he said, claiming that part of the reason he was out on the streets was to stop protesters from indulging in arson and damage.

BJP spokesman Lokendra Parashar said state BJP chief Nandkumar Chouhan was in Delhi and he could not get in touch with him to know the party’s stand on Parmar.

