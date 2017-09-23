Film producer Karim Morani surrenders before Hyderabad police in rape case

Only in Express
Bollywood producer Karim Morani surrendered to Hyderabad Police in a rape case after Supreme Court dismissed his bail petition on Friday.

Updated: September 23, 2017 10:57 am
Bollywood producer Karim Morani surrendered to Hyderabad Police on Saturday morning in a rape case after Supreme Court dismissed his bail petition on Friday.

An upcoming actress had lodged a complaint against Morani accusing him of raping and assaulting her in a hotel in Hyderabad. After the SC directed him to surrender to police, Morani turned himself in at the Hayathnagar police station at 9 am.

Morani who produced movies like Chennai Express would be brought to court in the afternoon. The High Court for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad had on September 5 upheld a sessions court’s decision cancelling Morani’s bail in the rape case. Morani is also an accused in the 2G scam.

