Film producer Karim Morani surrenders before Hyderabad police in rape case

Karim Morani surrenders to Hyderabad police. Karim Morani surrenders to Hyderabad police.

Bollywood producer Karim Morani surrendered to Hyderabad Police on Saturday morning in a rape case after Supreme Court dismissed his bail petition on Friday.

An upcoming actress had lodged a complaint against Morani accusing him of raping and assaulting her in a hotel in Hyderabad. After the SC directed him to surrender to police, Morani turned himself in at the Hayathnagar police station at 9 am.

Morani who produced movies like Chennai Express would be brought to court in the afternoon. The High Court for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad had on September 5 upheld a sessions court’s decision cancelling Morani’s bail in the rape case. Morani is also an accused in the 2G scam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App