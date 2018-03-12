Film preservationists suggest regional archives because of India’s diversity

The workshop, which was held on March 9 and 10, was organised by the Film Heritage Foundation helmed by Shivendera Singh Dungarpur in association with International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), Paris, and the Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai. The workshop, which was held on March 9 and 10, was organised by the Film Heritage Foundation helmed by Shivendera Singh Dungarpur in association with International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), Paris, and the Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai.

Film preservationists Mick Newnham and David Walsh, who held a two-day Film Preservation in Practise workshop in Mumbai, said that given its cultural diversity, area and high film output, it could be a better idea to have regional film archives in India in addition to a central body like National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

Newnham, who worked as chief conservator with National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, and Walsh, who worked with Imperial War Museum, London, have an experience in the field of film preservation of over three decades.

Speaking on the sidelines of the workshop, where 14 participants were imparted introductory training on film preservation practices, Walsh and Newnham said the situation in India was a valid case for film archiving to be done on a regional basis.

Walsh said that in case of multiple archives, it is a must to have clearly demarcated jurisdiction to avoid a conflict and rivalry. “There are lots of countries in the worlds where there are different archives for different region and sometimes different archives for the same region,” Walsh added.

