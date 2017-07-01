Film artistes’ association faces flak in Malayalam actress case

Dileep questioned over Malayalam actress sexual assault Dileep questioned over Malayalam actress sexual assault

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Friday came under fire for allegedly insulting an actress who was abducted and sexually abused in a moving car four months ago. The AMMA did not discuss the incident during its general body meeting on Thursday. Its office-bearers also extended support for actor Dileep, who police had questioned for 13 hours in connection with the probe into the case.

In protest against the AMMA’s stand, Congress workers burnt effigies of actors Innocent, Mukesh and K B Ganesh Kumar. Innocent is a Left MP while the other two are CPM-backed legislators in the Kerala Assembly. In Kollam, Congress district president Bindu Krishna alleged that the actors-turned-politicians were torpedoing the police probe.

BJP state secretary M T Ramesh said the MLAs and MP, who had allegedly tried to insult the assault victim, should quit. “The CMO had intervened in the probe. Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that there was no conspiracy behind the attack was an attempt to cover up the involvement of the actors-turned-Left legislators. Actor Mukesh had business dealings with the actress,’’ said Ramesh. CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan said the AMMA stand was anti-woman.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App