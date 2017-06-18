Filling Vacancies: Calcutta University to recruit 300 permanent teachers

Calcutta University is recruiting around 300 permanent teachers to fill up several posts that have been lying vacant. On June 13, the authorities uploaded an advertisement on the university website calling in applications for posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor. Rajagopal Dhar Chakraborty, the university’s registrar, said the posts lying vacant were until now filled by part-time teachers in the capacity of guest faculty. With the Syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university, recently approving the move to recruit, the process has begun.

“We will recruit around 300 teachers and we have given an advertisement in this regard. It was not our fault that so many posts were lying vacant. People who ran the university earlier had not followed the reservation policy to recruit teachers. However, we are now following the Constitutional rules to recruit teachers. The process has begun and all vacant posts will be filled soon,” Chakraborty told The Indian Express.

“We had faced problems due to lack of teachers. Some of the permanent teachers had to take additional classes, but this problem will be solved now. Apart from these 300, there are also another 150 to 200 posts lying vacant. We will start filling them once the recruitment process for the 300 posts is completed,” he added. The move comes almost three weeks after the low teacher-student ratio was raised by the varsity’s students at an administrative meeting of the state government, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on June 1. After receiving complaints from students, Mamata had reprimanded university Vice-Chancellor Asutosh Ghosh and directed him to look into the matter.

Soon after, another meeting was convened at the university and the decision to recruit teachers was taken.

